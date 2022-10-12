Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Congress slams CBI probe in 2020 Palghar mob lynching case, says 'always remember SSR death probe'

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra decided to transfer the 2020 Palghar lynching case to CBI on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Congress slams CBI probe in 2020 Palghar mob lynching case, says 'always remember SSR death probe'
Representational image

The controversial and horrific 2020 Palghar lynching case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government agreed to transfer the case to the central agency due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Mere hours after CBI took over the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case in Maharashtra, the Congress party expressed its displeasure with the transfer of the case, saying that the state police is capable of conducting the probe without any help from central agencies.

Saying that it was “wrong” to transfer the case to CBI, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole spoke to the media and talked about the probe that CBI launched into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a case which is still pending with the agency.

The state Congress chief claimed, as per ANI reports, “CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh case, Bihar elections, Girish Mahajan case are all pending. CBI is only involved when centre has to keep cases pending.”

 

 

The Maharashtra government, in an affidavit, said that it is willing to hand over the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to the CBI, and would have no objection to a probe launched by the central agency, a move which has been criticized by the opposition leaders.

The affidavit was filed by the Maharastra government on the petitions arising out of the unfortunate attack and lynching of two sadhus and seeking the investigation in the matter to CBI in order to conduct an independent and impartial investigation.

The pleas are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in the Palghar district. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the apex court that an investigation has been completed in the Palgarh lynching case.

The opposition alleged that high-profile and controversial cases are often transferred to central agencies like the CBI to “keep them pending” for a long time, citing examples of several cases like the SSR death case, Bihar elections, and Girish Mahajan case.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Amit Shah vs Nitish Kumar in Bihar: ‘Sitting in Congress’ lap,’ says Shah; Bihar CM hits back in verbal feud

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.