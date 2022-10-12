Congress slams CBI probe in 2020 Palghar mob lynching case, says 'always remember SSR death probe'

Representational image

The controversial and horrific 2020 Palghar lynching case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government agreed to transfer the case to the central agency due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Mere hours after CBI took over the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case in Maharashtra, the Congress party expressed its displeasure with the transfer of the case, saying that the state police is capable of conducting the probe without any help from central agencies.

Saying that it was “wrong” to transfer the case to CBI, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole spoke to the media and talked about the probe that CBI launched into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a case which is still pending with the agency.

The state Congress chief claimed, as per ANI reports, “CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh case, Bihar elections, Girish Mahajan case are all pending. CBI is only involved when centre has to keep cases pending.”

Wrong to give case to CBI, state police capable. CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh case, Bihar elections, Girish Mahajan case are all pending. CBI only involved when centre has to keep cases pending: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on 2020 palghar mob lynching case given to CBI pic.twitter.com/9hd7ttsK2D — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The Maharashtra government, in an affidavit, said that it is willing to hand over the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to the CBI, and would have no objection to a probe launched by the central agency, a move which has been criticized by the opposition leaders.

The affidavit was filed by the Maharastra government on the petitions arising out of the unfortunate attack and lynching of two sadhus and seeking the investigation in the matter to CBI in order to conduct an independent and impartial investigation.

The pleas are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in the Palghar district. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the apex court that an investigation has been completed in the Palgarh lynching case.

The opposition alleged that high-profile and controversial cases are often transferred to central agencies like the CBI to “keep them pending” for a long time, citing examples of several cases like the SSR death case, Bihar elections, and Girish Mahajan case.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Amit Shah vs Nitish Kumar in Bihar: ‘Sitting in Congress’ lap,’ says Shah; Bihar CM hits back in verbal feud