Congress should prepare to sit in opposition: Party leader Laxman Singh

We will ask the people to give us one more opportunity in the next election," Singh said.

After senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 20 Congress MLAs close to him, including six ministers tendered their resignation on Tuesday, party leader Laxman Singh has said that the Kamal Nath-led government should be prepared to sit in the opposition as it will not survive in the state.

"The Congress government will not survive and we will sit in the opposition and run the party's programs strongly. Whoever is gone has gone. We cannot do much about it. Now, it is time for us to sit in the opposition and work as a strong entity. We will ask the people to give us one more opportunity in the next election," Singh, who is the brother of former chief minister Digvijay Singh, was quoted by news agency ANI.

"I will meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath to discuss the future strategy," he said.

Laxman Singh,Congress: Whatever happened let it be. Now we should be ready to sit in the opposition. In the future, Congress again will form the government. I don't think there will be much number game. We will meet the Chief Minister and discuss it. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TliYRpi5rl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

Earlier today, in an alarming turn of events for the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party. The development came after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting has fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," the letter that Scindia posted on Twitter read.

Notably, the date written in the resignation letter is March 9, which means it was prepared a day before.

According to reports, Scindia had been sulking for a long time as he was neither assured of a Rajya Sabha berth not made the state Congress unit chief, a position that is still held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.