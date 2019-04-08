Congress shifts Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad from Bihar to Jharkhand, fielded from Dhanbad LS seat

The Congress Monday fielded former BJP leader Kirti Azad from Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.

The party also fielded Kalicharan Munda from Khunti ST seat in Jharkhand, a party statement said.

While Khunti will go to polls in the fifth phase of polling on May 6, voting in Dhanbad will be held on May 12 in the sixth phase of general elections.

Azad, a former BJP MP from Darbhanga in Bihar had to shift out after the seat was given to the RJD as part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the alliance in the state. Azad, who was suspended by the ruling BJP for anti-party activities, had joined the Congress in February.

The cricketer-turned-politician was seeking to contest from his Darbhanga seat, but had to relent after senior Congress leadership intervened.

The seat emerged as a bone of contention in the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, with the RJD fielding its veteran leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui from the seat. The Congress had last won the seat way back in 1980.

Siddiqui had fought the 2014 election from Madhubani and lost to Hukum Deo Narayan Yadav of the BJP.

Notably, senior RJD leader Mohd Ali Ashraf Fatmi won the seat in all Lok Sabha polls since 1991 except on three occasions - 1999, 2009 and 2014.

Kirti Azad's father Bhagwat Jha Azad was a veteran Congress leader, who served as the chief minister of the state for a brief but eventful tenure in the 1980s.

