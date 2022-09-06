Karnataka minister appears to fall asleep during flood review meeting, gets mocked by Congress

(Photo: Twitter/INCKarnataka)

As Bengaluru continues to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy downpour, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the flood situation in the state.

Subsequently, Karnataka Congress mocked state minister R Ashoka, who was present in the meeting, by sharing his pictures where he apparently can be seen sleeping during a meeting.

"There are many types of drowning. People of the state are drowned in rain. The minister is drowning in his sleep," the tweet in Kannada read.

In the pictures, Ashoka could be seen with his eyes shut during a meeting to review the flood situation in the state. Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the previous Congress government in the state of the current situation in the city.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. He said that he would call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital.

