Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka minister appears to fall asleep during flood review meeting, gets mocked by Congress

In the pictures shared by Congress, Ashoka can be seen with his eyes shut during a meeting to review the flood situation in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Karnataka minister appears to fall asleep during flood review meeting, gets mocked by Congress
(Photo: Twitter/INCKarnataka)

As Bengaluru continues to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy downpour, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the flood situation in the state.

Subsequently, Karnataka Congress mocked state minister R Ashoka, who was present in the meeting, by sharing his pictures where he apparently can be seen sleeping during a meeting.

"There are many types of drowning. People of the state are drowned in rain. The minister is drowning in his sleep," the tweet in Kannada read.

In the pictures, Ashoka could be seen with his eyes shut during a meeting to review the flood situation in the state. Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the previous Congress government in the state of the current situation in the city.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. He said that he would call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital.

READ | India's first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI approval

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.