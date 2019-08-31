Congress scurries to fight Madhya Pradesh rebellion

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli craze sweeps Bengaluru, cops thrilled to meet star cricketer

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

World’s most expensive car ever sold fetched almost double of Rs 615-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission, what makes it special

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli craze sweeps Bengaluru, cops thrilled to meet star cricketer

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

HomeIndia

India

Congress scurries to fight Madhya Pradesh rebellion

Rebellion in top leadership leaves party in precarious situation even as BJP waits in the wings

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Smell of a rebellion in the top leadership has turned the situation for the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh precarious even as it is trying hard to ward off threats from the BJP that is waiting in the wings to grab the first opportune movement to dethrone Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Following a warning from former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia to either appoint him the Pradesh Congress Committee chief or else he may quit and look for other options, Congress heavyweight and state chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday dashed to Delhi to meet party president Sonia Gandhi and sort out the crisis.

The move came after political circles within the Madhya Pradesh Congress became rife with speculations that Scindia who was already having sour relations with Kamal Nath, and is in constant touch with the BJP leaders, both at the state and central level and can soon switch party if not made the PCC chief.

After securing victory in the assembly polls, Kamal Nath not only became the chief minister but also continued to hold the post of state party president, giving rise to unease within the different factions of Congress in the state.

Until now senior Congress leader and former leader of Opposition in the Assembly during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government, Ajay Singh was being considered as the front runner for the post of state party chief but the audacious and open campaigning by the Scindia camp has made the Congress ponder hard to look at the options once again.

As Scindia Warns Of Other Options... 
...Kamal Nath firefights, denies rumours of rift in madhya pradesh congress
Amid rumours of rift in MP Congress, chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Sonia Gandhi and discussed possible names for the post of party’s state chief 
Scindia has been angling for the top job in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and has threatened to look for ‘other options’ if he is sidelined once again 
 Scindia had earlier raised eyebrows by holding a closed-door meeting with BJP’s former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The efforts of Congress leadership to mollify Scindia by making him the chairman of the screening committee for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra also seemed to have failed as people from his camp say the post is just a namesake one and not commensurate with the status that Scindia should be accorded.

Scindia's supporters, that include many legislators and ministers in the MP government, want their leader to be compensated for not challenging the leadership's decisions to make Kamal Nath the chief minister after assembly elections.

In the event of a rebellion by Scindia and his supporters leading to resignations from the party can immediately lead to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, contend many political observers.

Party sources in Delhi said the next few days are going to be test of the Sonia Gandhi's leadership as she is faced with a key challenge to look for a "consensus" candidate for the state party chief, who is acceptable to all factions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Haris Rauf takes fifer as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 142 runs in Hambantota

This filmmaker won record 35 National Awards; more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli combined; but never won...

This Deepika Padukone-owned company built her Rs 500 crore net worth; made Purplle, Furlenco, Epigamia profitable

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

17 workers die after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram's Sairang

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE