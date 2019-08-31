Congress scurries to fight Madhya Pradesh rebellion

Rebellion in top leadership leaves party in precarious situation even as BJP waits in the wings

Smell of a rebellion in the top leadership has turned the situation for the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh precarious even as it is trying hard to ward off threats from the BJP that is waiting in the wings to grab the first opportune movement to dethrone Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Following a warning from former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia to either appoint him the Pradesh Congress Committee chief or else he may quit and look for other options, Congress heavyweight and state chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday dashed to Delhi to meet party president Sonia Gandhi and sort out the crisis.

The move came after political circles within the Madhya Pradesh Congress became rife with speculations that Scindia who was already having sour relations with Kamal Nath, and is in constant touch with the BJP leaders, both at the state and central level and can soon switch party if not made the PCC chief.

After securing victory in the assembly polls, Kamal Nath not only became the chief minister but also continued to hold the post of state party president, giving rise to unease within the different factions of Congress in the state.

Until now senior Congress leader and former leader of Opposition in the Assembly during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government, Ajay Singh was being considered as the front runner for the post of state party chief but the audacious and open campaigning by the Scindia camp has made the Congress ponder hard to look at the options once again.

The efforts of Congress leadership to mollify Scindia by making him the chairman of the screening committee for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra also seemed to have failed as people from his camp say the post is just a namesake one and not commensurate with the status that Scindia should be accorded.

Scindia's supporters, that include many legislators and ministers in the MP government, want their leader to be compensated for not challenging the leadership's decisions to make Kamal Nath the chief minister after assembly elections.

In the event of a rebellion by Scindia and his supporters leading to resignations from the party can immediately lead to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, contend many political observers.

Party sources in Delhi said the next few days are going to be test of the Sonia Gandhi's leadership as she is faced with a key challenge to look for a "consensus" candidate for the state party chief, who is acceptable to all factions.