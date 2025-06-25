INDIA
With the BJP in an all-out attack mode on the Congress on the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi government, the Congress launched a counter-offensive and alleged that the government was weakening Parliament.
In a scathing attack on the Modi government, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that over the past eleven years, Indian democracy has been under a "systematic and dangerous" five-fold assault that can be best described as "Undeclared Emergency@11". With the BJP in an all-out attack mode on the Congress on the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi government, the Congress launched a counter-offensive and alleged that the government was weakening Parliament and eroding the autonomy of Constitutional bodies.
The opposition party also claimed that there has been "unbridled hate speech and a crackdown on civil liberties". In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that government critics have been routinely vilified, hate and bigotry are deliberately spread by the ruling establishment, protesting farmers were labeled "Khalistanis", and advocates of caste census were dismissed as "urban Naxals."
"The killers of Mahatma Gandhi are glorified. Minorities live in fear of their lives and property. Dalits and other marginalised groups have been disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches have been rewarded with promotions," he claimed.
His remarks came on a day when the government is marking 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on the anniversary of imposition of Emergency.
In his statement, Ramesh said, "Over the past eleven years and thirty days, Indian democracy has been under a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault that can be best described as Undeclared Emergency@11." Besides "unbridled hate speech and a crackdown on civil liberties", he also cited alleged "attacks on the Constitution, tax terrorism and intimidation of businesses and institutions, control over the media and misuse of investigative agencies", to claim that an "undeclared emergency" was in place.
Claiming that attacks were being launched on the Constitution, Ramesh claimed that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister sought a '400 Paar' mandate for a new Constitution and to betray Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy. "The people of India denied him that mandate. They voted for preserving, protecting, and further promoting economic, social, and political justice enshrined in the existing Constitution," the Congress general secretary said.
He also alleged that the Modi government was "weakening Parliament" and has consistently shredded parliamentary norms. MPs have been arbitrarily suspended merely for raising issues of public concern, and the government has refused to discuss critical national issues, he said.
"Key legislations are bulldozed through. Parliamentary committees have been by-passed," he added.
Ramesh also accused the government of "eroding autonomy of Constitutional bodies". "The CAG has become irrelevant. The Election Commission's integrity has been severely compromised. Serious questions about the integrity of the assembly elections in some states have been ignored. Poll timings and phases are tailored to benefit the ruling party. The Commission has remained silent in the face of divisive rhetoric from the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders," he alleged.
The Congress leader further alleged that Centre-state relations have been destroyed and the BJP has used money power to engineer the fall of Opposition-led state governments, frequently buying over legislators.
"The office of the Governor has been misused to block bills in opposition-ruled states and to interfere in university appointments. The Centre has bypassed constitutional fiscal arrangements by overusing cesses to deprive states of their rightful revenue share," he said.
Ramesh also accused the government of "damaging judiciary" and said there has been a definite policy of quiet threats to the judiciary, primarily through delayed elevations, punitive transfers, post-retirement sinecures for pliant judges, and selective implementation of collegium recommendations. Alleging tax terrorism and intimidation of businesses and institutions, Ramesh said the fear of regulatory retaliation has had a chilling effect on previously outspoken business leaders.
"Investigative agencies have been weaponised to patronise a favourite business group. Major assets, including airports, ports, cement plants, and even media houses, have been handed over to this group," Ramesh alleged.
He also claimed that prominent educational institutions have faced arbitrary tax demands. Around 20,000 independent civil society voices have been silenced, he claimed.
Ramesh further claimed that the media has come under unprecedented pressure with journalists and news outlets critical of the government facing intimidation, arrests, and raids. "Owners are pressured to hire government-friendly journalists, and government advertising and permits are used as tools to control editorial content. Taxpayer-funded state broadcasters have been reduced to trolling the Opposition and pushing divisive narratives," he said in his statement.
The Right to Information, a powerful tool in the hands of the powerless, has been neutered, Ramesh alleged. Alleging rampant misuse of investigative agencies, Ramesh claimed that institutions such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department have been deployed to harass and defame leaders of various opposition parties.
"Investigative agencies were used to facilitate the illegal collection of Rs 8,000 crores in Electoral Bonds for the BJP," he said. Those who switch parties and join the BJP automatically become ED-mukt and CBI-mukt, Ramesh claimed.
