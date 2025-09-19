Sam Pitroda breaks silence on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'When I said...'

In his statement, Piroda said that his intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has issued a clarification over his 'Pakistan feels like home' remarks hours after the row over them. Pitroda stressed that he only meant to emphasise the 'shared history' between the countries and the people-to-people bond. He has issued a long statement on X, saying his intention has always been to 'call attention to the realities'.

Pitroda issues clarification

In his statement, Piroda said, "My intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in its neighborhood and globally."

He further clarified 'felt at home' remark, saying, "When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighboring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions."

He also recalled when he challenged the 'Vishwaguru' narrative, he was only cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance. "Likewise, when I challenged the "Vishwaguru" narrative and said that it's a myth that India is always on everyone's mind, I was cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance. Foreign policy must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability - not bravado or optics."

"We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarization. These are not partisan issues - they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation," he added.

What did Sam Pitroda say about foreign policy

"I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me, they like my songs, they eat my food. So, I must learn to live with them in peace and harmony. That's my first priority," Pitroda told IANS on Friday. Reacting sharply to Pitroda's remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the 'Congress had undying love for Pakistan'.

