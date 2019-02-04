Congress's three-line whip to all MPs in Lok Sabha

The Congress On Sunday issued a three-line whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the Parliament from Monday to Friday.

"All members of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on February 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2019 without fail and support the party's stand," read a note issued by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party's chief whip in the Lower House.

As per the note, the "very important" issues for which the party asked for a full attendance in the House through the five days include discussion and passing of the motion of thanks of President Kovind's address on the eve of the Interim Budget 2019-20, as well as discussion and passing of the Budget.

The Budget session of the Parliament, which is the last of the Narendra Modi Cabinet this term, started onJanuary 31, and will continue till February 13. It will be spread across 10 sittings.

Earlier on January 21, the party issued a whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha. In a note to the MPs of the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote, "This is going to be the last session before the elections and the government will try to push through many important Bills and other Legislative Business without proper debates."

The three-line whip in the Upper House was issued in anticipation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has not been listed for business. The government is keen on passing three ordinances — Triple Talaq, Medical Council and Companies (Amendment) in this Session. In all 48 Bills have been listed for business this Session.

FULL ATTENDANCE