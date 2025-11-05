Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference, 'H files', in Haryana during which he made various allegations on the ruling BJP. He majorly accused BJP of "vote chori" after which the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party came in defence and criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference, 'H files', in Haryana during which he made various allegations on the ruling BJP. He majorly accused BJP of "vote chori" after which the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party came in defence and criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims. Union Minister Kiran Rijiju alleged that the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention from the Bihar elections. He asked Rahul Gandhi to discuss 'serious issues' and also criticised him of falsely using Minta Devi's name to spread Congress' propaganda.

For the context, Minta Devi is a voter from Bihar's Siwan district who criticised Opposition MPs on Tuesday for using her name in their protest over alleged discrepancies in the voter list, after she was recorded as 124 years old in Election Commission (EC) records.

BJP blasts at Rahul Gandhi's claims

“It clearly shows there is nothing left for him in Bihar, so to divert attention, he is now bringing up the issue of Haryana. He has also made a presentation about irrelevant matters. I don’t want to go into that because it was all fake. He even mentioned the name of a foreign woman,” said Rijiju in a press conference.

“During elections, he goes abroad; during Parliament sessions, he secretly visits places like Cambodia and Thailand. Now, during the Bihar elections, he went to Colombia. So, when he goes abroad, he brings back certain ideas from there, gives them to his team, and they prepare these baseless narratives, wasting everyone’s time. Politicians should talk about serious issues, not indulge in such futile matters. This is my first suggestion to him,” he added.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday took the "Andhera Yug" (period of darkness) jibe at the RJD and claimed that today, there is a twenty-four-hour electric supply in Bihar. "NDA means HIRA - Highways, Internet, Railways, Airports. These have become symbols of development," Nadda said, addressing a public meeting here.

"....Once upon a time, there was 'Andhera Yug' in Bihar...Electricity used to come only for 2 hours a day. But today, there is an electricity supply 24 hours a day," the senior BJP leader claimed.



In his allegation, Rahul Gandhi had called the Haryana elections a lie, saying the voter list in the state is flawed.

He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted tomorrow. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14