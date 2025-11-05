FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book

Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series

Australia announces Ashes squad for 1st Test: Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence, Sam Konstas misses out

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Pakistan sends back 12 pilgrims from Sikh Jatha, Hindus accuse authorities of..

Is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion? Tesla faces shareholder showdown at AGM

Zohran Mamdani eats Rajnigandha in viral video; internet says, 'Ab laga hai bhai real Indian'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of...

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeIndia

INDIA

Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference, 'H files', in Haryana during which he made various allegations on the ruling BJP. He majorly accused BJP of "vote chori" after which the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party came in defence and criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back
Rahul Gandhi makes allegations over Haryana Elections (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference,  'H files', in Haryana during which he made various allegations on the ruling BJP. He majorly accused BJP of "vote chori" after which the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party came in defence and criticised Rahul Gandhi's claims. Union Minister Kiran Rijiju alleged that the Haryana issue is being fabricated to divert attention from the Bihar elections. He asked Rahul Gandhi to discuss 'serious issues' and also criticised him of falsely using Minta Devi's name to spread Congress' propaganda.  

For the context, Minta Devi is a voter from Bihar's Siwan district who criticised Opposition MPs on Tuesday for using her name in their protest over alleged discrepancies in the voter list, after she was recorded as 124 years old in Election Commission (EC) records.

BJP blasts at Rahul Gandhi's claims

“It clearly shows there is nothing left for him in Bihar, so to divert attention, he is now bringing up the issue of Haryana. He has also made a presentation about irrelevant matters. I don’t want to go into that because it was all fake. He even mentioned the name of a foreign woman,” said Rijiju in a press conference.

“During elections, he goes abroad; during Parliament sessions, he secretly visits places like Cambodia and Thailand. Now, during the Bihar elections, he went to Colombia. So, when he goes abroad, he brings back certain ideas from there, gives them to his team, and they prepare these baseless narratives, wasting everyone’s time. Politicians should talk about serious issues, not indulge in such futile matters. This is my first suggestion to him,” he added.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday took the "Andhera Yug" (period of darkness) jibe at the RJD and claimed that today, there is a twenty-four-hour electric supply in Bihar. "NDA means HIRA - Highways, Internet, Railways, Airports. These have become symbols of development," Nadda said, addressing a public meeting here.
"....Once upon a time, there was 'Andhera Yug' in Bihar...Electricity used to come only for 2 hours a day. But today, there is an electricity supply 24 hours a day," the senior BJP leader claimed. 
 
In his allegation, Rahul Gandhi had called the Haryana elections a lie, saying the voter list in the state is flawed.
He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted tomorrow. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of...
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, leave fans in awe; SEE PICS
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefine modern glamour, SEE PICS
BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role, explains motive in new book
BIG revelations on 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Zardari ex-aide admits Pakistan’s role
Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presser, draws flak, BJP hits back
Congress's Rahul Gandhi claims 'vote chori', 'flawed election' in H files presse
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE