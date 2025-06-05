The Congress, on Thursday, i.e., June 5, intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Narender Surrender' jibe launched by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The fresh attack came in form of a social media post.

The Congress, on Thursday, i.e., June 5, intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 'Narender Surrender' jibe launched by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The fresh attack came in form of a social media post, featuring US President Donald Trump's signature 'Make America Great Again' cap.

Only this time, Trump's slogan got replaced by 'Narender Surrender' - a pointed reference to highlight the claim that PM Modi agreed to ceasefire with Pakistan on the orders of the US President. The controversy was triggered on Tuesday after Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he "bowed down to Donald Trump's order".

Addressing a convention of Congress workers in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked the BJP-RSS and alleged that if slight pressure is exerted on them, "they run away out of fear".

"Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. If slight pressure is put on them, they run away out of fear. When Trump called Modiji, Modiji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narenderji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, the Seventh Fleet came from the US Indira Gandhi said, I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have had this habit of writing letters of surrender," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP-led government in a post on X. "Trump's phone came, and Narendraji immediately surrendered. History is witness; this is the character of the BJP-RSS; they always budge. India had bifurcated Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat by the United States," Rahul Gandhi said in his post.

"The 'babbar sher' and 'shernis' of Congress fight the Superpowers, they do not bow," he added. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.India effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

With inputs from ANI