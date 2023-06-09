Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Congress rubbishes reports of Sachin Pilot floating a new party, calls them...

Interacting with media persons here, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said, "I don't think so, these are all rumours. Why don't you ask him these questions?"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

Congress rubbishes reports of Sachin Pilot floating a new party, calls them...
Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Friday termed as "rumours" news reports that party leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is likely to launch his party, saying that the party leadership is in regular touch with him.

Interacting with media persons here, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said, "I don't think so, these are all rumours. Why don't you ask him these questions...To my knowledge, there is no such movement there in Rajasthan."

Asked if he had spoken to Pilot after the May 29 meeting in which party chief Mallikarjun Khartge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state unit in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and he were present, Venugopal said, "So many times I had a word with Pilot. I have spoken to him 2-3 times and I had a word with him. We will fight unitedly in Rajasthan and please don't believe in these rumors."

READ | Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta name their baby girl Veda, know meaning of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's grandchild's name

His remarks came amid the news report claiming that Pilot is likely to float his own party in the desert state on June 11.

According to party sources, Pilot had met Venugopal on Thursday evening in the national capital.

READ | Karnataka Congress to review handing over of government properties to RSS, Sangh Parivar

On May 29, the over four-hour-long meeting at the residence of Kharge concluded with both Gehlot and Pilot coming out together with smiles on their faces along with Venugopal, who had announced that the Congress will fight unitedly in Rajasthan.

The Congress state unit had been in a state of turmoil since July 2020, when Pilot staged a revolt seeking a leadership change in the state. Following the revolt, Pilot, who was the Deputy Chief Minister, was removed from the post. He was also removed as the state Congress President. Since then, there have been tensions within the state party unit and the crisis deepened in September last year before the party President's election.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta baby girl name revealed; Mukesh Ambani granddaughter named…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.