Congress revolt in Rajasthan: 12 councillors resign over Dalit boy’s killing, Gehlot vs Pilot continues

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

The outrage over the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan has now turned into a full-blown revolt against the Congress party in the state as 12 councillors of the party have tendered their resignations, anguished by the brutal nature of the crime.

After the political row broke out over the death of a Dalit boy in the state, twelve Congress councillors in Rajasthan's Baran Municipal Council on Tuesday sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, backing party MLA Pana Chand Meghwal.

The Baran-Atru MLA on Monday had sent his resignation letter to Gehlot, two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his schoolteacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.

Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot went to visit the family of the boy who was killed, slamming the politicization of the issue, whether done by the BJP or his own party. Pilot further said a strong message needs to be given to winning the Dalit community's trust.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra visited the boy's home with Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh, PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal.

Before heading to Jalore, Sachin Pilot said, "Such incidents need to be strongly condemned. We need to put a check on such incidents. Only laws, speeches and actions are not enough. We will have to give them a strong message that we are with them in order to instil trust in them."

Pilot’s message on the Dalit boy’s death and the resignation of the councillors seemingly caused a rift within the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. The Chief Minister also hit out at his former deputy, accusing him of inciting other workers to go against the party.

The Congress revolt in Rajasthan comes at the same time as the tussle in Jammu and Kashmir, where senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the PCC post along with two other leaders, reportedly due to internal conflicts.

(With PTI inputs)

