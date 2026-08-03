Congress retains Datia as Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes

After the disqualification of Rajendra Bhati, the Congress party retained the Datia Assembly seat as Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes.

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh clinched the Datia Assembly seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Ashutosh Tiwari by a margin of 6,016 votes. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Ghanshyam secured 66,757 votes after the conclusion of 15 rounds of counting. The voting for the Datia by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were held on July 30.

Ghanshyam was confident of his win

Ghanshyam Singh was confident that the Congress party would retain the Datia constituency seat and, while maintaining a lead during the counting of votes, he said, ''I had already said that my lead would continue to increase and that I would win by around 12,000 to 15,000 votes. I still stand by that statement...Sweets will certainly be distributed, but the real celebration belongs to the people and the party workers. They are the ones who made this victory possible.''

#WATCH | Datia, Madhya Pradesh | On his lead in the Datia Assembly by-polls, Congress Candidate Ghanshyam Singh says, "...I had already said that my lead would continue to increase and that I would win by around 12,000 to 15,000 votes. I still stand by that statement...Sweets… pic.twitter.com/FNEFj6txRP — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Why was Datia bypoll necessitated?

The bypoll for the Datia Assembly seat was necessitated after the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhati in April, following a Delhi court's conviction and sentencing him in a bank fraud and cheating case.

BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari on losing bypolls

While speaking to reporters, Tiwari said, ''Everyone of our dedicated workers is standing with full enthusiasm, and the counting is still underway. The Datia case is not hidden from you, so many of your questions already have answers. For now, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters, our workers and party leaders for their blessings, hard work, confidence, and commitment to advancing the party's ideology and taking the government's welfare schemes to the grassroots. I will accept whatever mandate the people give with humility.''

For those unversed, Tiwari replaced Narottam Mishra as the BJP candidate from the seat. Narottam had won three consecutive elections for BJP in 2008, 2013 and 2018 before losing in the 2023 Assembly elections.