Congress renames Bharat Nyay Yatra, shares final route map

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:36 PM IST

The Congress has renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The yatra from Manipur-Mumbai will start from January 14 and will go through 15 states, including Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier it was named Bharat Nyay Yatra. The news was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. 

Ramesh said the yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments. He also shared a route map on X, saying, "Rahul Gandhi will cover over 6700 kms in 66 days going through 110 districts. It will prove as impactful and transformative as the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra." Ramesh said the Congress invites all INDIA bloc leaders to participate in this yatra and pointed out that invitations were being sent out for it. Check out the final route map of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here:

 

  

 

