Congress releases poll manifesto for Jharkhand; promises unemployment allowance, farm loan waiver, anti-lynching law

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, promising unemployment allowance for youth and farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Congress is contesting the five-phase assembly polls in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Congress' Jharkhand election in-charge RPN Singh, state president Rameshwar Oraon were among those present at the release of the manifesto at Ranchi press club in the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Singh said, "If the alliance forms government in the state then all pending government vacancies will be filled in six months. Till a job is not given to one member of each family, one member will be given unemployment allowance."

Here are some of the key poll promises announced in the manifesto:

>> All vacancies in government jobs to be filled up in six months

>> Unemployment allowance for youth

>> A new guideline for contract labour

>> Farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh

>> Door-to-door service for government documents

>> Reduction of domestic power unit charge in electricity bills

>> To bring parallel fees of private schools

>> Metro train in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad

>> Introduction of women helpline which will employ only women

>> Launch of recruitment drive for women in police forces

>> Freeride to women in government buses

>> Free bicycle to families with income less than Rs 10,000

>> Free bicycle for school going girls

>> Reducing VAT on petrol and diesel

>> BPL, APL cardholders to get 35 kg of grains instead of 25 kg

>> Amendment of Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act

>> Proposal of Sarna code; separate religious code for people of Sarna community before 2021

>> Strict law on mob-lynching, rehabilitation for victims

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. The five-phase polling in Jharkhand will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

JMM, Congress and RJD have formed a pre-poll tie-up for the assembly election state, with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM candidate.

In the outgoing assembly, the Congress has seven members while its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 19 seats.

While JMM is contesting on 43 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, Congress and RJD have put up candidates on 31 and 7 seats, respectively.

The BJP, which completed five years in power with Rahubar Das becoming the first chief minister of the state to serve for a full term, is going alone in the assembly election after its alliances with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) broke down. n 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the outgoing assembly.