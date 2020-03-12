Congress releases names of candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress on Thursday released the name of 12 candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha which is scheduled to take place on March 26 following the retirement of some of its members.

Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, and Phool Singh Baraiya will contest from Madhya Pradesh.Party's general secretary KC Venugopal, and another Congress leader Neeraj Dangil will contest from Rajasthan.

Congress named Rajiv Satav as the candidate from Maharashtra, and senior Supreme Court advocate KTS Tulsi, Phulo Devi Netam as candidates from Chattisgarh.

Apart from this, Congress chose Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem as the candidate from Meghalaya and Shahzada Anwar from Jharkhand.

Moreover, Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki have been pitched as candidates from Gujarat. Meanwhile, Deepender Singh Hooda was named as the Congress candidate from Punjab.

"The Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates from the states mentioned against their names," AICC press release stated.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the names of thirteen candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In this list, the saffron camp has named BJP national vice president Dushyant Gautam for contesting the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP in its first list announced the names of its nine Rajya Sabha candidates, including former Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita from Assam, and allotted two seats to its allies, including Dalit leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale from Maharashtra.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was on Wednesday named as one of the Rajya Sabha candidates for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, moments after the rebel Congress leader ended his 18-year-long association with the grand old party and was formally inducted into the saffron camp.

In the 245-member Upper House, members from 17 states are set to retire.

Fifty-five Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls on March 26th and the last date of filing of the nomination is March 13.