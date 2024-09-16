Congress releases manifesto for J-K polls, promises Rs 4000 to...

The party has also promised to fill one lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days.

Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024, Congress has released its manifesto, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth. The party has promised Rs 4,000 annually to landless farmers.

"We will provide an additional financial support of Rs 4,000 for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year. We will also arrange 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state land," AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera said. The manifesto was released by Khera and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office in Srinagar.

The highlight of the manifesto -- Haath Badlega Halaat -- is insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apple. Khera said a Rs 2,500-crore fund will be set up for all district-level irrigation projects to ensure 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. For the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the party promised an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year to qualified youths. The party promised to fill one lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

