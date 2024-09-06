DNA TV Show: Congress releases list of 31 candidates for Haryana elections, Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana

Ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress in a big boost to the party. Congress party on Friday released the first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. Former Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, has entered the Congress and is running from Julana.

Punia and Phogat joined the party in the presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria.

After being inducted Vinesh Phogat said, "The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in Court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation."

"....When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'..." said the athlete.

Both the top wrestlers were part of protests by wrestlers over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year.

"First of all I would like to thank the people of this country and also media persons, you have all been there with us supporting throughout our wrestling journey. I also thank the Congress party. I thank Congress party. Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai. When we were being dragged on the road, all parties in the country except BJP were with us. They felt our tears, they felt our pain. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad tak'. And I promise that with the zeal and will we have put in wrestling, we will stand with every citizen of the country especially women," Phogat said while addressing.

Recalling the days of the protest, Phogat said, "In wrestling, I tried my best to inspire women and young girls. If I wanted, I could have quit wrestling at Jantar Mantar, then everybody would have believed what BJP IT cell was trying to prove, that we are doing politics. They said I did not want to play at the national level, I played national championship. They said we did not want to give the trials, but we gave the trails. Then they said that we do not want to go to the Olympics, but I went, I even reached the finals. Unfortunately, God wanted something else."

"One thing I am sure is that if you put genuine efforts then it is not necessary that you get desired results at the same direction. It may reflect on something else. The God has now given me the chance to serve the people of my country. I believe there couldn't be a more blessed work. I am feeling so proud with this new beginning," she added.

Phogat affirmed to continue her fight through the "new platform" and vowed her support to the people of the country.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining Congress is a big hope for the party. Out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, Jats are influential in 36 assembly seats falling in these areas. In such a situation, due to the sympathy wave for Vinesh, a large part of the votes of Jat community can go in favor of Congress.

The state is all set to polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

The deadline to file nominations is September 12, with papers to be scrutinised on September 13.