Congress releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 54 names
The Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, declaring nominees for 54 seats.
Representational Image: Congress releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election
Delhi has 70 assembly seats.
Congress' opponents the AAP and the BJP have declared candidates for 70 and 57 seats, respectively.
Alka Lamba who won the last election on an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk but joined the Congress last year has been fielded from her current constituency.
Another AAP turncoat Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress only on Saturday, has been nominated to contest from Dwarka.
Poonam Azad, the wife of former BJP MP from Darbhanga who is now Congress' Delhi Election Campaign Committee chief, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar.
Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Ballimaran and Gandhi Nagar, respectively.
Here is the list of Congress candidates for Delhi assembly elections:
|S.N.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|1.
|Narela
|Siddarth Kundu
|2.
|Timarpur
|Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
|3.
|Adarsh Nagar
|Mukesh Goel
|4.
|Badli
|Devender Yadav
|5.
|Rithala
|Pradeep Kumar Pandey
|6.
|Bawana - SC
|Surender Kumar
|7.
|Mundka
|Dr Naresh Kumar
|8.
|Sultanpur Majra - SC
|Jai Kishan
|9.
|Nangloi Jat
|Mandeep Singh
|10.
|Mangol Puri - SC
|Rajesh Lilotia
|11.
|Rohini
|Sumesh Gupta
|12.
|Shalimarbagh
|JS Nayol
|13.
|Shakur Basti
|Dev Raj Arora
|14.
|Tri Nagar
|Kamal Kant Sharma
|15.
|Wazirpur
|Hari Kishan Jindal
|16.
|Model Town
|Ms Akansha Ola
|17.
|Sadar Bazar
|Satbir Sharma
|18.
|Chandni Chowk
|Mrs Alka Lamba
|19.
|Matia Mahal
|Mirza Javed All
|20.
|Ballimaran
|Haroon Yusuf
|21.
|Karol Bagh - SC
|Gaurav Dhanak
|22.
|Patel Nagar - SC
|Smt Krishna Tirath
|23.
|Moti Nagar
|Ramesh Kumar Popli
|24.
|Rajouri Garden
|Amandeep Singh Sudan
|25.
|Hari Nagar
|Surender Sethi
|26.
|Janakpuri
|Ms Radhika Khera
|27.
|Dwarka
|Adarsh Shastri
|28.
|Matiala
|Sumesh Shokeen
|29.
|Najafgarh
|Sahib Singh Yadav
|30.
|Delhi Cantt
|Sandeep Tanwar
|31.
|Jangpura
|Talvinder Singh Marwah
|32.
|Kasturba Nagar
|Abhishek Dutt
|33.
|Malviya Nagar
|Mrs Neetu Verma
|34.
|RK Puram
|Mrs Priyanka Singh
|35.
|Chhatarpur
|Satish Lohia
|36.
|Deoli - SC
|Arvinder Singh
|37.
|Ambedkar Nagar - SC
|Yaduraj Chaudhary
|38.
|Sangam Vihar
|Poonam Azad
|39.
|Greater Kailash
|Sukhbir Singh Pawar
|40.
|Kalkaji
|Mrs Shivani Chopra
|41.
|Tughlakabad
|Shubam Sharma
|42.
|Trilokpuri - SC
|Vijay Kumar
|43.
|Patparganj
|Laxman Rawat
|44.
|Laxmi Nagar
|Dr Hari Dutt Sharma
|45.
|Vishwas Nagar
|Gurcharan Singh Raju
|46.
|Krishna Nagar
|Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
|47.
|Gandhi Nagar
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|48.
|Shahdara
|Dr Narender Nath
|49.
|Seemapuri - SC
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|50.
|Rohtas Nagar
|Vipin Sharma
|51.
|Seelampur
|Ch. Mateen Ahmed
|52.
|Babarpur
|Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
|53.
|Gokalpur - SC
|Dr SP Singh
|54.
|Mustafabad
|Ali Mehndi
Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.
Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday and the last date to file the papers is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats. Former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra, who quit the party after being sacked as a minister and subsequently levelled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will contest from Model Town. He had won the 2015 assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar seat.
Vijender Gupta, one of the three BJP candidates who had won the 2015 election, will contest from his current seat Rohini.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats. Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj. AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.