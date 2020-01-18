Congress releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 54 names

The Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, declaring nominees for 54 seats.

Delhi has 70 assembly seats.

Congress' opponents the AAP and the BJP have declared candidates for 70 and 57 seats, respectively.

Alka Lamba who won the last election on an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk but joined the Congress last year has been fielded from her current constituency.

Another AAP turncoat Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress only on Saturday, has been nominated to contest from Dwarka.

Poonam Azad, the wife of former BJP MP from Darbhanga who is now Congress' Delhi Election Campaign Committee chief, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar.

Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Ballimaran and Gandhi Nagar, respectively.

Here is the list of Congress candidates for Delhi assembly elections:

S.N. Constituency Candidate 1. Narela Siddarth Kundu 2. Timarpur Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan 3. Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel 4. Badli Devender Yadav 5. Rithala Pradeep Kumar Pandey 6. Bawana - SC Surender Kumar 7. Mundka Dr Naresh Kumar 8. Sultanpur Majra - SC Jai Kishan 9. Nangloi Jat Mandeep Singh 10. Mangol Puri - SC Rajesh Lilotia 11. Rohini Sumesh Gupta 12. Shalimarbagh JS Nayol 13. Shakur Basti Dev Raj Arora 14. Tri Nagar Kamal Kant Sharma 15. Wazirpur Hari Kishan Jindal 16. Model Town Ms Akansha Ola 17. Sadar Bazar Satbir Sharma 18. Chandni Chowk Mrs Alka Lamba 19. Matia Mahal Mirza Javed All 20. Ballimaran Haroon Yusuf 21. Karol Bagh - SC Gaurav Dhanak 22. Patel Nagar - SC Smt Krishna Tirath 23. Moti Nagar Ramesh Kumar Popli 24. Rajouri Garden Amandeep Singh Sudan 25. Hari Nagar Surender Sethi 26. Janakpuri Ms Radhika Khera 27. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri 28. Matiala Sumesh Shokeen 29. Najafgarh Sahib Singh Yadav 30. Delhi Cantt Sandeep Tanwar 31. Jangpura Talvinder Singh Marwah 32. Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt 33. Malviya Nagar Mrs Neetu Verma 34. RK Puram Mrs Priyanka Singh 35. Chhatarpur Satish Lohia 36. Deoli - SC Arvinder Singh 37. Ambedkar Nagar - SC Yaduraj Chaudhary 38. Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad 39. Greater Kailash Sukhbir Singh Pawar 40. Kalkaji Mrs Shivani Chopra 41. Tughlakabad Shubam Sharma 42. Trilokpuri - SC Vijay Kumar 43. Patparganj Laxman Rawat 44. Laxmi Nagar Dr Hari Dutt Sharma 45. Vishwas Nagar Gurcharan Singh Raju 46. Krishna Nagar Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia 47. Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely 48. Shahdara Dr Narender Nath 49. Seemapuri - SC Veer Singh Dhingan 50. Rohtas Nagar Vipin Sharma 51. Seelampur Ch. Mateen Ahmed 52. Babarpur Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain 53. Gokalpur - SC Dr SP Singh 54. Mustafabad Ali Mehndi

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday and the last date to file the papers is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats. Former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra, who quit the party after being sacked as a minister and subsequently levelled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will contest from Model Town. He had won the 2015 assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar seat.

Vijender Gupta, one of the three BJP candidates who had won the 2015 election, will contest from his current seat Rohini.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats. Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj. AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.