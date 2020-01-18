Trending#

Congress releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 54 names

Updated: Jan 18, 2020, 10:05 PM IST

The Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, declaring nominees for 54 seats. 

Delhi has 70 assembly seats. 

Congress' opponents the AAP and the BJP have declared candidates for 70 and 57 seats, respectively. 

Alka Lamba who won the last election on an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk but joined the Congress last year has been fielded from her current constituency. 

Another AAP turncoat Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress only on Saturday, has been nominated to contest from Dwarka. 

Poonam Azad, the wife of former BJP MP from Darbhanga who is now Congress' Delhi Election Campaign Committee chief, has been fielded from Sangam Vihar. 

Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from Ballimaran and Gandhi Nagar, respectively. 

Here is the list of Congress candidates for Delhi assembly elections:
S.N. Constituency Candidate
1. Narela  Siddarth Kundu
2. Timarpur  Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
3. Adarsh Nagar  Mukesh Goel
4. Badli  Devender Yadav 
5. Rithala  Pradeep Kumar Pandey
6. Bawana - SC  Surender Kumar
7. Mundka  Dr Naresh Kumar
8. Sultanpur Majra - SC  Jai Kishan
9. Nangloi Jat  Mandeep Singh
10. Mangol Puri - SC  Rajesh Lilotia
11. Rohini  Sumesh Gupta
12. Shalimarbagh  JS Nayol
13. Shakur Basti  Dev Raj Arora
14. Tri Nagar  Kamal Kant Sharma
15. Wazirpur Hari Kishan Jindal
16. Model Town  Ms Akansha Ola
17. Sadar Bazar  Satbir Sharma
18. Chandni Chowk  Mrs Alka Lamba
19. Matia Mahal  Mirza Javed All
20. Ballimaran  Haroon Yusuf
21. Karol Bagh - SC  Gaurav Dhanak
22. Patel Nagar - SC Smt Krishna Tirath
23. Moti Nagar  Ramesh Kumar Popli
24. Rajouri Garden  Amandeep Singh Sudan
25. Hari Nagar  Surender Sethi
26. Janakpuri  Ms Radhika Khera
27. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri
28. Matiala  Sumesh Shokeen
29. Najafgarh  Sahib Singh Yadav
30. Delhi Cantt  Sandeep Tanwar
31. Jangpura  Talvinder Singh Marwah
32. Kasturba Nagar  Abhishek Dutt
33. Malviya Nagar  Mrs Neetu Verma 
34. RK Puram  Mrs Priyanka Singh 
35. Chhatarpur   Satish Lohia
36. Deoli - SC  Arvinder Singh 
37. Ambedkar Nagar - SC  Yaduraj Chaudhary 
38. Sangam Vihar  Poonam Azad
39. Greater Kailash  Sukhbir Singh Pawar 
40. Kalkaji  Mrs Shivani Chopra 
41. Tughlakabad   Shubam Sharma
42. Trilokpuri - SC  Vijay Kumar
43. Patparganj  Laxman Rawat 
44. Laxmi Nagar Dr Hari Dutt Sharma 
45. Vishwas Nagar  Gurcharan Singh Raju 
46. Krishna Nagar  Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
47. Gandhi Nagar  Arvinder Singh Lovely 
48. Shahdara  Dr Narender Nath
49. Seemapuri - SC  Veer Singh Dhingan 
50. Rohtas Nagar  Vipin Sharma 
51. Seelampur  Ch. Mateen Ahmed 
52. Babarpur  Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain 
53. Gokalpur - SC   Dr SP Singh
54. Mustafabad  Ali Mehndi 

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday and the last date to file the papers is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats. Former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra, who quit the party after being sacked as a minister and subsequently levelled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will contest from Model Town. He had won the 2015 assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar seat.

Vijender Gupta, one of the three BJP candidates who had won the 2015 election, will contest from his current seat Rohini.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats. Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj. AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.