Congress registers impressive performance in Rajasthan local body polls, here is the final tally

The ruling Congress on Tuesday registered an impressive performance in Rajasthan civic bodies, elections for which were held last week.

Polling for more than 2,000 wards across 49 civic bodies was held on Saturday.

The Congress has won 961 seats while the BJP came second with 737 seats. Independent candidates have emerged victorious on 386 seats.

According to PTI, the election for three municipal corporations, 18 nagar parishads and 28 nagar palikas were held. The BJP and the Congress currently control 21 civic bodies each while the remaining are with the others.

A turnout of 71.53% was recorded in the election where 7,942 candidates were trying their electoral fortunes.

Newly-elected councillors will now vote to elect the chairman and deputy chairman in the local bodies on next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the results were "pleasant" and thanked the voters for the support.

"The results of the civic elections are pleasant. After the Zilla Parishad by-election, Panchayati Raj by-election and Vidhan Sabha (Mandawa, Khivansar) by-election, the people of the state gave their support to the public welfare schemes and development works of our government and strengthened our resolve to provide a sensitive, accountable, transparent governance. I thank all the voters and congratulate the Congress Party workers, officials and the winning candidates," Gehlot said in a series of tweets.

The Congress returned to power in Rajasthan in December 2018 after defeating the BJP in the assembly election. The BJP, however, swept the Lok Sabha election by winning all 25 seats.