'Congress reduced to a party of brother-sister duo', says BJP chief JP Nadda

JP Nadda, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), slammed the Congress, claiming that it is no longer a national party. Nadda lashed out at dynastic politics, claiming that Congress has been reduced to a party of brother-sister duo.

"Congress has shrunk. It has been reduced to a party of brother-sister duo. It's not a national party anymore," said Nadda while addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, was greeted warmly at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP state president Samir Mohanty, and party national vice president Baijayant Panda.

Later, while speaking to booth-level party members in Bhubaneswar, the BJP head said that Odisha requires a double-engine government to achieve significant growth.

Hon. BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji addressed the Sanyukta Morcha Sammelan at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. BJP state President Shri @SamirMohantyBJP & Senior leaders were also present there.

Nadda's tirade at the Congress party comes at a time when many prominent officials are leaving to join the saffron camp. Those who remain in Congress are embroiled in major infighting, similar to the disaster in Rajasthan.

With senior stalwarts such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, and RPN Singh leaving the party, Congress is in a bind. Not to mention that the party is only in control in two states, one of which is experiencing serious infighting.

