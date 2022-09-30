Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Congress reduced to a party of brother-sister duo', says BJP chief JP Nadda

Nadda's tirade at the Congress party comes at a time when many prominent officials are leaving to join the saffron camp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

'Congress reduced to a party of brother-sister duo', says BJP chief JP Nadda
File Photo

JP Nadda, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), slammed the Congress, claiming that it is no longer a national party. Nadda lashed out at dynastic politics, claiming that Congress has been reduced to a party of brother-sister duo.

"Congress has shrunk. It has been reduced to a party of brother-sister duo. It's not a national party anymore," said Nadda while addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, was greeted warmly at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP state president Samir Mohanty, and party national vice president Baijayant Panda.

Later, while speaking to booth-level party members in Bhubaneswar, the BJP head said that Odisha requires a double-engine government to achieve significant growth.

 

Nadda's tirade at the Congress party comes at a time when many prominent officials are leaving to join the saffron camp. Those who remain in Congress are embroiled in major infighting, similar to the disaster in Rajasthan.

With senior stalwarts such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, and RPN Singh leaving the party, Congress is in a bind. Not to mention that the party is only in control in two states, one of which is experiencing serious infighting.

READ| It's Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge: List of non-Gandhi Congress presidents since Independence

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.