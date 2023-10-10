'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

Top 10 medical colleges in India

Batters who have scored century in ongoing World Cup 2023

Students who secured high-paying jobs; not from IIT, IIM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

HomeIndia

India

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

During the interaction on September 23, Gandhi was also reminded of a famous meme involving him where he says, "Khatam, tata, bye-bye".

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

His skin care regimen, his favourite food and that inevitable poser - why isn't he married? Rahul Gandhi was subjected to a host of questions by women students in Jaipur and gamely answered them all, saying he remains a bachelor because he is "completely entangled" in his work and the Congress.

A video of Gandhi's interaction with students from Jaipur's Maharani College was released on his social media platforms on Tuesday. The discussion veered from issues such as the caste census and the role of women in the freedom struggle to the need for financial independence and candid queries about his likes and dislikes.

"You are so smart and good-looking... Why have you not thought about marriage?" one woman asked the 53-year-old former Congress president.

"Because I am completely entangled in my work and in the Congress party," was the prompt answer.

Asked about his favourite cuisine, Gandhi said he is fine with everything except bitter gourd, peas and spinach.

His favourite destination, he said, is "anywhere I have not gone". "I always like to see new places."

Gandhi was also asked what he applies to his skin. The answer -- he never applies cream or soap on his face and only washes it with water.

According to Gandhi, the role of women in the freedom struggle was no less than men so why should they have fewer rights?

He spoke at length about financial autonomy for women.

"Women are never actually explained about how money works, how power works, what money is," Gandhi said when asked about discrimination against women in society.

"You have been studying since the last 20 years but no one has told you that this is money, this is its definition... Why?" A student replied that women would be independent when they learnt this and that is why they are not taught about it.

"If a woman has a job but does not understand money, that won't work. If a woman doesn't have a job but understands money, that is a powerful thing. If women don't understand these things, then they are always dependent on a man who either has a job or understands these things," he said.

During the interaction on September 23, Gandhi was also reminded of a famous meme involving him where he says, "Khatam, tata, bye-bye".

Sometimes, he responded, one has to say such things. He then pointed to his team, adding that they were putting pressure on him to end the interaction and said, "Khatam, tata, bye-bye".

Asked what he would be if not a politician, he said, "I'm actually many things. I am a teacher. I teach youngsters...I am a cook. So, I am multiple things. That is a complicated thing to put across." Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society -- from mechanics and porters to students and carpenters -- asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir continues with these interactions.

He recently also visited Ladakh and met various social groups. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

English pitch invader Jarvo interrupts IND vs AUS World Cup match at Chepauk, Virat Kohli escorts him - See pic

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Vaibhav Maloo's Refreshing Take On Social And Business Arenas Via Self-Help Book

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE