‘G23 doesn’t exist, was all media’s idea’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ahead of presidential race

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is currently gearing up for the party presidential elections and has begun his campaigning for the top post. Just a day after rival candidate Mallikarjun Kharge snubbed the existence of the G23 camp, Tharoor also opened up on the issue.

Shashi Tharoor, who is an MP from Kerala, said that the G23 camp, which has reportedly written to Sonia Gandhi proposing changes in the Congress party, did not exist, and it was all created by the media, as per ANI reports.

While speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Tharoor said, “There is no G-23 group, it was all the media's idea.” The Congress leader further added, “As far as I can tell you, a couple of senior leaders wrote a letter, they invited a large number of people to support them.”

"There is no G23 group, it was all the media's idea," says Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor said, “They told me that by phone they had contacted over a hundred people. It so happened that Covid lockdown was on in 2020 and at that time only 23 people were available in Delhi. So that's why 23; it could have been a hundred or it could have been more. These were the people available to sign. That's it.”

This statement by the Congress MP comes just a day after Mallikarjun Kharge snubbed the existence of the G23 camp in the party, saying that “it does not exist anymore”. Kharge is standing in the Congress presidential elections against Tharoor and is being revered as the preferred choice of the Gandhis.

In the midst of the Covid pandemic, the G23 leaders have written a letter to current Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party and even questioned the process of electing 9000-odd delegates who make up the electoral college of the Congress president.

Shashi Tharoor, who was also a part of the G23 camp of the Congress party, is now contesting the presidential elections, with the backbone of his campaign being the need for change in the workings and the ideologies of the party.

