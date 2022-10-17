Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Congress presidential elections: Where will the Gandhis cast their votes today? Party clarifies

- Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are set to cast their votes for the Congress presidential elections today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Congress presidential elections: Where will the Gandhis cast their votes today? Party clarifies
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo - PTI)

The Congress presidential polls are all set to take place today, with thousands of party leaders and workers set to cast their votes across the country. The presidential race has been narrowed down to two candidates – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

After making it clear that they are not backing any individual candidates in the party presidential polls, there were speculations that the Gandhi family will not be casting their votes in the presidential elections. Now, the Congress party has issued a clarification regarding this.

AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will be casting his vote in the Congress presidential race. Ramesh said that Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will cast his vote from Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, “There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for the Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.”

While Rahul Gandhi will be casting his vote from Karnataka, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be casting their votes from the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, according to Congress sources.

The Electoral College of the Congress presidential elections 2022 is made up of 9,000 party workers and leaders, who will be casting their votes in favor of the candidates in the PCC headquarters in their respective states.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have been campaigning extensively ahead of the Congress presidential polls, pushing their own agenda and roadmap for the party’s future. While Tharoor has been pushing for change, Kharge has talked about continuing to follow the Congress ideology.

The voting for the congressional elections will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on October 17, and the new Congress president will be announced on October 19, Wednesday.

READ | DNA Explainer: In Kharge vs Tharoor, Congress votes today; know how the party elects its president and who votes

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
World Mental Health Day 2022: Bollywood celebrities who shared their stories on mental health issues
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico: Here are dos and don'ts to follow during tremors
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting finish
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.