Congress presidential elections: Where will the Gandhis cast their votes today? Party clarifies

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo - PTI)

The Congress presidential polls are all set to take place today, with thousands of party leaders and workers set to cast their votes across the country. The presidential race has been narrowed down to two candidates – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

After making it clear that they are not backing any individual candidates in the party presidential polls, there were speculations that the Gandhi family will not be casting their votes in the presidential elections. Now, the Congress party has issued a clarification regarding this.

AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will be casting his vote in the Congress presidential race. Ramesh said that Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will cast his vote from Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, “There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for the Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates.”

While Rahul Gandhi will be casting his vote from Karnataka, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be casting their votes from the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, according to Congress sources.

The Electoral College of the Congress presidential elections 2022 is made up of 9,000 party workers and leaders, who will be casting their votes in favor of the candidates in the PCC headquarters in their respective states.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have been campaigning extensively ahead of the Congress presidential polls, pushing their own agenda and roadmap for the party’s future. While Tharoor has been pushing for change, Kharge has talked about continuing to follow the Congress ideology.

The voting for the congressional elections will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on October 17, and the new Congress president will be announced on October 19, Wednesday.

