Congress presidential elections: Team Shashi Tharoor alleges 'tainted process' in Uttar Pradesh

Shashi Tharoor (File)

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress presidential poll candidate, has alleged "extremely serious irregularities" in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the voting be scrapped in the state and deemed invalid. The politician is contesting against Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who has the backing of most of the senior leaders of the party. Earlier this month, Tharoor had implied bias against him in the party ranks.

Tharoor's team also raised issues in the conduct of the election in Punjab and Telangana.

Salman Soz, Shashi Tharoor's election agent, wrote to Madhusudan Mistry that the election process in Uttar Pradesh is devoid of any credibility and integrity.

Soz conveyed to Mistry that what has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh is an open challenge to the authority of "your office" as well as contempt for the orders of the Congress president and the Congress Working Committee to hold free and fair elections. "We would like to underline that we have no evidence that Mallikarjun Kharge ji was aware of how his supporters were engaging in electoral malpractice in Uttar Pradesh. We are certain that if he was aware, he would never allow what happened in Uttar Pradesh," Soz said in his letter.

"He (Kharge) would not allow the tainting of an election that is so important for the Indian National Congress," Soz was quoted as saying in the letter.

According to reports, Shashi Tharoor's team has accused some people of using unofficial seals on ballot boxes and other voting malpractice.

He also said there was no polling summary sheet in booths nor AICC secretaries in Uttar Pradesh.

"We do not see how this election can be deemed free and fair if the tainted process of Uttar Pradesh is allowed to stand. We, therefore, demand that all votes from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid," the letter read.

The Congress, meanwhile, has denied the possibility of any wrongdoing.

Jairam Ramesh told NDTV that the allegations are only used by the critics.

It will be the first time in two decades that a non-Gandhi will become the president of the Congress party.

Sitaram Kesari was the last non-Gandhi president in 1998 when he was forced to resign. Later, Sonia Gandhi became the president of the party.