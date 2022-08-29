Congress presidential elections 2022: Polls on October 17, know top contenders for President post

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

After years of Sonia Gandhi remaining the interim president of the party, Congress is set to conduct an election for the new president of the opposition party on October 17, with the counting of the votes set to take place on October 19, 2022.

The decision to conduct the polls was taken by the Congress Working Committee, under the leadership of current president Sonia Gandhi. Candidates will be able to start filing their nominations for the polls on September 24, with September 30 being the last date.

Though the chair of the Congress president has been occupied by the Gandhi family for years, it is likely that a non-Gandhi will sit at the top leadership post of the party after this year’s elections. Several probable names have come out on who will be the next Congress president.

Sources have suggested that Sonia Gandhi is pushing for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the new president of Congress, though the party leader has not confirmed nor denied this claim. Earlier, Gehlot had said that he came to know about this news through the media.

Meanwhile, several senior party leaders have asked for Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president once again. This decision is being slammed by some, as many Congress workers have asked for a new face for the top leadership post in the party.

According to the current scenario, the race for the Congress president post can be a head-to-head battle between Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. This comes just as several notable party leaders have resigned from their posts, unhappy with the current Congress leadership.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir minister Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the Congress party, including its primary membership, through a scathing resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi after years of discontentment.

Azad, in his 5-page resignation letter, had slammed Rahul Gandhi and his “childish” behavior as the leader of the party, blaming him for the defeat in two assembly elections in the past.

READ | Noida Twin Towers turn into 80,000 cubic metres of debris: Know how it will be cleared in next 3 months