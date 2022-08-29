Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Congress presidential elections 2022: Polls on October 17, know top contenders for President post

The elections for the new Congress president are set to be conducted on October 17, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

Congress presidential elections 2022: Polls on October 17, know top contenders for President post
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

After years of Sonia Gandhi remaining the interim president of the party, Congress is set to conduct an election for the new president of the opposition party on October 17, with the counting of the votes set to take place on October 19, 2022.

The decision to conduct the polls was taken by the Congress Working Committee, under the leadership of current president Sonia Gandhi. Candidates will be able to start filing their nominations for the polls on September 24, with September 30 being the last date.

Though the chair of the Congress president has been occupied by the Gandhi family for years, it is likely that a non-Gandhi will sit at the top leadership post of the party after this year’s elections. Several probable names have come out on who will be the next Congress president.

Sources have suggested that Sonia Gandhi is pushing for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the new president of Congress, though the party leader has not confirmed nor denied this claim. Earlier, Gehlot had said that he came to know about this news through the media.

Meanwhile, several senior party leaders have asked for Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president once again. This decision is being slammed by some, as many Congress workers have asked for a new face for the top leadership post in the party.

According to the current scenario, the race for the Congress president post can be a head-to-head battle between Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. This comes just as several notable party leaders have resigned from their posts, unhappy with the current Congress leadership.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir minister Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the Congress party, including its primary membership, through a scathing resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi after years of discontentment.

Azad, in his 5-page resignation letter, had slammed Rahul Gandhi and his “childish” behavior as the leader of the party, blaming him for the defeat in two assembly elections in the past.

READ | Noida Twin Towers turn into 80,000 cubic metres of debris: Know how it will be cleared in next 3 months

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.