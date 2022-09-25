Congress President poll: MP Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on September 30

Shashi Tharoor| File Image

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination for the position of party President on September 30. The Congress Party is set to see a leadership race with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has declared his candidacy expected to face Tharoor, who has also made his intentions by getting nomination forms collected on Saturday.

Tharoor is approaching delegates from various states and has taken five sets of nomination papers, for which he will need 50 proposers.

Senior Congress leader & MP Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for the post of party President on Sept 30: Sources



Tharoor is approaching delegates from various states;taken 5 sets of nomination papers,for which he'll need 50 delegates as proposers for his candidature



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/RjyeNZYZYn — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

In addition, with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declining to compete for party president, a non-Gandhi would be in charge for the first time in over 24 years.

The Congress has claimed that its internal democracy is unparalleled in any other party, and that it is the only one with a centralized election authority for organizational elections.

The next elections would undoubtedly be historic, since the new president will succeed Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president, who has been in charge since 1998, with the exception of the two years between 2017 and 2019, when Rahul Gandhi took over.

Furthermore, after more than 24 years, the party will have its first non-Gandhi president.

In the post-Independence era, a member of the Gandhi family has led the party for almost 40 years.Since independence, the party has been led by 16 people, five of them are members of the Gandhi family.

According to a notification issued by the party on Thursday, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date for a scrutiny of the nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

The final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on October 8.

The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

READ| Ankita Bhandari murder case: Expelled BJP leader says his son a 'seedha saada ladka', claims he resigned himself