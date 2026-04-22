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Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Highly objectionable, dehumanising'

The ECI described the language used by Kharge as "intemperate and highly objectionable", noting that such dehumanising labels undermine the dignity of democratic institutions. The Congress chief has been granted a strict window of 24 hours to clarify his stance.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 11:29 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Highly objectionable, dehumanising'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken note of controversial remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist". The ECI has issued a formal notice to Kharge, citing a potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the high-stakes campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The ECI described the language used by Kharge as "intemperate and highly objectionable", noting that such dehumanising labels undermine the dignity of democratic institutions. The Congress chief has been granted a strict window of 24 hours to clarify his stance. In its notice, the ECI stressed that Kharge, acting as a star campaigner for Congress, must adhere to established standards of public discourse.

The Election Commission stated: "Use of intemperate and highly objectionable and dehumanising choice of words by a seasoned politician against a constitutional functionary appears to be not only inconsistent with the standards of public discourse but also undermines the dignity of democratic institutions". It added: "Whereas, the Commission is prima facie of the opinion that Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a Star campaigner of the Indian National Congress in the General Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, has violated the aforesaid provisions of the MCC and relevant instructions issued by the Commission brought out at para 9 and 11 respectively".

The ECI notice added: "In the event of no response from your side within the time limit stipulated, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision." The development has further intensified political friction between the BJP and the Congress, with the ruling party calling the remark "disgusting" while several opposition leaders have backed Kharge over his clarification that it was meant as the PM "terrorising people and political parties".

The timing of the ultimatum is significant as Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls on Thursday (April 23). The controversy had erupted on the last day of Tamil Nadu election campaigning, when the Congress leader criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality." When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge defended himself and claimed that he meant to say the PM was terrorising his political opponents. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands," Kharge said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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