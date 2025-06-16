Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, reports said on Sunday. It has been learned that the 78-year-old former Congress chief is currently under observation in the Gastroenterology department of the hospital. Read on for more details.

Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in national capital Delhi due to stomach-related problems, reports said on Sunday. It has been learned that the 78-year-old former Congress chief is currently under observation in the Gastroenterology department of the hospital. Gandhi has been hospitalised for the second time this month. Earlier, she underwent an MRI scan at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after she complained of restlessness.

Previous hospitalisation

On June 7, the Rajya Sabha MP had complained of restlessness and was rushed to the hospital immediately. According to a doctor at IGMC, Gandhi’s blood pressure was detected to be marginally higher than normal but she was normal and stable. She was taken to hospital for routine check-up due to some minor health issues, said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. After being informed about Gandhi’s medical condition, CM Sukhu cut short his visit to Una and also headed to Shimla, said a party leader.

Gandhi's health issues

A few months ago, Gandhi was hospitalised in Delhi for a stomach-related problem. During the February visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was admitted for one day under the care of a gastroenterology specialist.

In September 2022, the veteran politician visited the United States for a medical check-up that was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that visit, she was accompanied by her son and MP Rahul Gandhi. Due to that visit, Sonia Gandhi was forced to miss a substantial part of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in 2022.

Gandhi's political career

Gandhi, born in 1946 in Italy, is the longest serving president of the Congress party, holding the top position for 19 years from 1998. Under her leadership, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) formed the central government twice, in 2004 and 2009.

(With inputs from news agencies)