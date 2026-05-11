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Congress slams PM Modi over India's energy security amid Iran war: 'Reckless and downright immoral'

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Congress slams PM Modi over India's energy security amid Iran war: 'Reckless and downright immoral'

In a post on the social media platform X, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the prime minister's focus on "petty politics" has left the Indian economy vulnerable to an impending catastrophe as global oil supplies remain volatile.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 11, 2026, 01:52 AM IST

Congress slams PM Modi over India's energy security amid Iran war: 'Reckless and downright immoral'
PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.
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Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the central government of "gross mismanagement" over India's energy security three months into the US-Iran war. In a post on the social media platform X, Venugopal said that the prime minister's focus on "petty politics" has left the Indian economy vulnerable to an impending catastrophe as global oil supplies remain volatile.

Venugopal highlighted what he termed as a "reckless" lack of planning by the Modi government, citing several points of concern and accusing the PM of failing to build adequate fuel reserves to buffer the economy against the three-month-old global crisis. He also claimed that the government is more focused on "petty politics" and electoral gains than on the immediate economic hardships of the common citizen, and warned that the lack of foresight is pushing India towards a "downright immoral" economic collapse.

In his post on X, Venugopal wrote: "3 months into the Iran-US war and PM Modi is still clueless about ensuring India's energy security. It is shameless, reckless and downright immoral that the PM is pushing the common citizen into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure our economy is unaffected by this global crisis." He added: "When elections and petty politics are the sole priority of the PM, the end result is an impending economic catastrophe."

The Congress leader's comments come after PM Modi on Sunday urged citizens to restrict the use of petrol and diesel. "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," PM Modi said, adding: "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives." He appealed to citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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