Congress continues suspense over Kerala CM choice: Who are the frontrunners?

Even a week after poll results came out on Monday, there remains suspense on who the grand old party will pick to lead the southern state. A Congress committee submitted its report on Friday, with the names of three contenders doing the rounds in media reports. Who are they?

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) swept last month's Kerala assembly election, winning more than 100 seats in the 140-member legislative assembly. But even a week after poll results came out on Monday (May 4), there remains suspense on who the grand old party will pick to lead the southern state. A Congress committee submitted its report on Friday, with the names of three contenders doing the rounds in media reports. Who are they and why are they considered fit for the job?

VD Satheesan

A prominent face of the Congress-led alliance in Kerala, VD Satheesan has represented the Paravur assembly constituency for multiple straight terms. He took over as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala assembly after the UDF suffered electoral defeats in 2016 and 2021. Under him, the UDF bagged 18 of 20 seats from Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Earlier this week, pro-Satheesan Congress supporters held protests across Kerala demanding that he be made the state chief minister.

Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Ramakrishnan Chennithala, aged 69, is a former Kerala home minister who served under ex-chief minister, late Oommen Chandy. He was the Leader of Opposition before Satheesan, serving from 2016 to 2021. In the 2026 Kerala assembly election, Chennithala from the Haripad constituency for a sixth consecutive term.

KC Venugopal

Considered close to the Congress top brass, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal is another frontrunner for the Kerala CM post. He is currently a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Alappuzha. Reports also suggest that he is the preferred choice of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Some Congress workers have projected Venugopal as the "real architect" of the UDF's victory, demanding the top position for him.

Kerala assembly polls

On Friday, Congress observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken submitted a report to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, mentioning the preferences of MLAs for the Kerala CM position. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the AICC is working on a formula that will satisfy all three leaders and avoid infighting. Polls to elect the 140 members of the Kerala assembly were held in a single phase on April 9. The UDF emerged victorious with 102 seats, while the ruling LDF bagged 35. The BJP also upped its tally from the previous election by winning three seats.