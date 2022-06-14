Congress, opposition pushes for Sharad Pawar as presidential candidate, know what NCP chief said

File photo

Many veteran political leaders are rumoured to be in the running for the Presidential Elections 2022, which are set to be conducted next month. In the midst of these rumours, reports suggest that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be the joint presidential candidate by the opposition.

Congress is pushing for a joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. The party has conveyed its support to Sharad Pawar to its allies wherever the party is in the government.

Several Congress members, such as party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, reached out to Sharad Pawar in the past, most likely discussing the nomination of the NCP president for the upcoming presidential polls.

The Congress is in full support if Sharad Pawar throws his hat in the ring while Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of the opposition parties on June 15. On the same day, Pawar will be meeting leaders of like-minded parties. However, Pawar has a different take on the suggestions for him as a president.

An official statement by Congress had read, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi had reached out and deliberated the issue of the upcoming Presidential election with Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and some other opposition leaders.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has said that he will not be in the running for the upcoming presidential elections, set to take place in July. Causing a wave of confusion for the opposition parties, Pawar dismissed the reports of him being a presidential candidate during a meeting with NCP leaders on Monday.

The 81-year-old veteran politician said during the NCP cabinet members’ meeting, “I am not in the race, I will not be the opposition’s presidential candidate.” It was being reported that all opposition parties, led by Congress, are banding together to support one presidential candidate, and it seems to be that Pawar has taken himself out of the running.

Further, rumours of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being in the race to be the next President of India were also surfacing, with the JD(UD) leader refuting these rumours early on.

The dates of the presidential elections in 2022 have been released and they will be held on July 18, with the results expected to be announced on July 21. The official notification regarding the Presidential Elections 2022 will be released on June 15, 2022.

