JKPCC Chief Chief Tariq Hameed Karra has revealed the reason behind why the Congress party is not accepting a cabinet berth in the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Wednesday that the Congress party is not joining any Ministry in newly formed J-K government "at the moment" as despite repeated promises made by Prime Minister for statehood, it has not been restored.

In a statement, the JKPCC Chief said, "Congress Party is not joining the Ministry in Jammu and Kashmir government at the moment. Congress has strongly demanded from the Centre to restore Statehood to J-K, besides the Prime Minister has time and again in public meetings promised the same. But the Statehood has not been restored to J-K."

"We are unhappy therefore we are not joining the Ministry at the moment. Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of Statehood," JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra said.

Meanwhile, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

L-G Manoj Saxena administered the oath of office to Abdullah and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.National Conference MLA from Mendhar Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar from Rafiabad, Sakina Itoo from DH Pora and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were also administered oath by LG Sinha as ministers in Cabinet.

Independent MLA from Chhamb assmebly seat Satish Sharma was given a place in Omar Abdullah-led cabinet.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present for the swearing in ceremony.Many INDIA Bloc leaders were present in the ceremony of the JKNC Vice President including Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and CPI leader D Raja.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was also present during the ceremony.In the assembly elections the Congress-National Conference secured 48 seats, with the NC winning 42 and the Congress only six seats in the Jammu Kashmir assembly elections.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.

