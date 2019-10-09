Congress needs to self-introspect: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency, his family stronghold to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in this year's general elections.

Hours after Salman Khurshid expressed concerns over the Congress' future, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the grand old party needs to self-introspect.

"I would not like to react to someone else's comment. But, yes no doubt that the Congress needs to do self-introspection," he told reporters here when asked to make a statement on Khurshid's remarks.

Scindia lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency, his family stronghold to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in this year's general elections.

Scindia's remarks came after Khurshid said he was pained at the current situation of the Congress but expressed hope that it will bounce back.

The former union minister asserted that he has a deep attachment with the party and called for an analysis of why the footprint of the party has shrunk.

"While on one hand, there is this self-confidence and attachment with the party, on the other hand, there is this deep concern and pain that such a grand party is going through such a difficult situation. And that is why, we believe that to get out of this situation, we need to analyse that why did we get to this stage (hum yahan pahunche toh kyun pahunche)? What were the reasons? What changes have come in the country, in the mindset of this country due to which our footprint has shrunk to so low?" Khurshid had said.

"But, there is this faith that we will bounce back. But to bounce back, the party will have to take steps. The time is very limited. Some (steps) we have taken, we need to take some more," he had remarked.

Khurshid's comments came after a controversy erupted over his remarks where he had termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of party president as "walking away" following the grand old party's defeat in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.