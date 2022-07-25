4 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for entire Monsoon session after protests

Photo: ANI

Four Congress MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings over price rise despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

The four suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

Subsequently, Congress said the government was trying to "intimidate" it and asserted that the party will not be cowed down.

Speaking with reporters along with the four suspended MPs, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people."

The Congress party will not be cowed down like this, he asserted.

"The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rise in prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held," he said.

Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session.

The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.

