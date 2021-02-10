'Adhir Ranjanji, ye zyada ho raha hai,' PM Modi tells Opposition for creating ruckus in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs staged a walkout during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Motion of Thanks to the President in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Opposition MPs created an uproar when the PM spoke about the farm laws.

PM Modi said, "Argument has come - why did you provide when we didn't ask. Accepting/refusing depends on you. It's not compulsory. Nobody had demanded law against dowry, still, it was made for the nation's progress. Laws were made against Triple Talaq & Child Marriage for progress."

When he went on to add that the "Congress party is divided and confused. Neither it can work for its own good nor it can think about solving the issues of the country. What can be more unfortunate than this?" the Congress and Opposition MPs started creating a ruckus on the Floor of the House. The Congress MPs also staged a walkout.

This is when PM Modi said to Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, "Adhir Ranjan ji, ab zyada ho raha hai. I respect you. You will get more publicity than TMC in Bengal. Don't worry... This doesn't look good, why are you doing this?"

PM Modi also said, "Noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy. The strategy is to keep making noises otherwise the lies and rumours will be exposed, the truth will come out and things will get difficult for them. You won't be able to win people's confidence like that."

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in the Farm Laws, some states will be benefitted & some' won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?"