'Adhir Ranjanji, ye zyada ho raha hai,' PM Modi tells Opposition for creating ruckus in Lok Sabha

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

10 Bollywood films that celebrate heroic spirit of Indian Air Force

10 effective yoga asanas to relieve chest congestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

'Adhir Ranjanji, ye zyada ho raha hai,' PM Modi tells Opposition for creating ruckus in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs staged a walkout during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 07:10 PM IST

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Motion of Thanks to the President in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Opposition MPs created an uproar when the PM spoke about the farm laws. 
PM Modi said, "Argument has come - why did you provide when we didn't ask. Accepting/refusing depends on you. It's not compulsory. Nobody had demanded law against dowry, still, it was made for the nation's progress. Laws were made against Triple Talaq & Child Marriage for progress."

When he went on to add that the "Congress party is divided and confused. Neither it can work for its own good nor it can think about solving the issues of the country. What can be more unfortunate than this?" the Congress and Opposition MPs started creating a ruckus on the Floor of the House. The Congress MPs also staged a walkout.

This is when PM Modi said to Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, "Adhir Ranjan ji, ab zyada ho raha hai. I respect you. You will get more publicity than TMC in Bengal. Don't worry... This doesn't look good, why are you doing this?"

PM Modi also said, "Noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy. The strategy is to keep making noises otherwise the lies and rumours will be exposed, the truth will come out and things will get difficult for them. You won't be able to win people's confidence like that."

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in the Farm Laws, some states will be benefitted & some' won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?"

 

