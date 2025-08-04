Twitter
INDIA

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

"Sir, this blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of the Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri, which is full of embassies and protected institutions, is highly shocking to say the least," she wrote.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

In a shocking incident in the National Capital, Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan alleged that her gold chain was snatched while she was on a morning walk with fellow MP Rajathi, near the Polish Embassy in Delhi's diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. She filed a police complaint on Monday.

She has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying her chain was snatched by "a man wearing a full helmet" on a scooter. The Union Home Minister oversees the law and order in Delhi.

"At around 6.15 am-6.20 am, when we were near the Poland Embassy's Gate-3 and Gate-4, a man wearing a full helmet and thereby covering his face entirely and riding a scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain and fled," the Lok Sabha MP, who is currently attending the Parliament's Monsoon Session, said.

"Sir, since he was coming slowly in the opposite direction, I did not suspect he could be a chain snatcher. As he pulled the chain from my neck, I have suffered injuries on my neck, and my churidar also got torn in the impact. Somehow managed not to fall, and both of us cried for help," the Mayiladuthurai MP added.

"Sir, this blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of the Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri, which is full of embassies and protected institutions, is highly shocking to say the least. If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our Simts, lives and valuables," she wrote.

"Sir, I have suffered injury on my neck, lost my gold chain weighing more than 4 sovereigns, and I am highly traumatised by this criminal attack," she added. "Kindly ensure my gold chain is restored and justice rendered to me expeditiously," she said.

Read More
