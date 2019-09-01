Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spent 3 nights in Dubai with Pak journalist, prosecutor tells court

In Dock: Cops seek framing of charges for abetting suicide

The Delhi Police on Saturday urged a court here to frame charges against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for allegedly abetting suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The police told Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Pushkar committed suicide because of the mental torture and extra-marital relations.

According to Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, Tharoor and Pakistani journalist Meher Tarar spent three nights together in Dubai, as per the statement of Sunanda Pushkar’s journalist-friend.

He read out the statement of journalist Nalini Singh, a friend of the deceased: “I knew Sunanda for 3-4 years. For last one year she started sharing about her personal life. She shared her relationship with Tharoor and told me that Tharoor and Tarar spent three nights together.”

Also Read: Sunanda Pushkar's death case — 'Frame murder charge against Shashi Tharoor': Delhi Police urges court

Citing the statement given by their domestic help, Shrivastava told the court that the couple had been fighting for over a year before her death. “They used to fight over a girl name ‘Catty’ and on the matters of Indian Premier League (IPL),” he said, quoting the helper.

He also cited Sunanda’s brother Ashish Das, who told him that his sister was happily married but was upset during the last days of her life.

Srivastava also cited the Tarun Tejpal judgment by the Supreme Court saying, ‘even mental torture may amount to cruelty’. “This was the third marriage of both the parties. The mental torture has led her to commit suicide,” he said.

After hearing the contentions, the court slated the arguments on the charges to be framed against Tharoor to October 17.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Tharoor was charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from Agencies)