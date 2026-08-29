Shashi Tharoor slams BJP amid 'purification' row: 'A direct assault on dignity of every Dalit citizen'

The Congress leader also said that "performing a purification ritual" against party president Mallikarjun Kharge amounts to the practice of "untouchability".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the recent incident in Haldwani involving a 'purification' ritual was a reflection of "indignity" faced by Dalit citizens and children. He said that "performing a purification ritual" against party president Mallikarjun Kharge amounts to the practice of "untouchability".

In a post on X, he said the Constitution abolished "untouchability" and prohibited its practice in any form. Tharoor said the incident was not merely an attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge but reflected the indignities that ordinary Dalit citizens and children could face. He said calling the act "shuddhikaran" or "safai" did not change its nature and alleged that performing a purification ritual in the presence of a prominent Dalit leader amounted to "untouchability". Tharoor said such an act was unconstitutional and unacceptable and alleged that it constituted a punishable offence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He also alleged that the incident reflected a discriminatory mindset within the BJP's leadership and ideology and said excuses, regret or semantic explanations could not substitute accountability. The Congress leader said the party was seeking concrete action and justice rather than promises of internal inquiries or what he described as empty terminology. "Our fight is not about political coalitions, minor disputes, or routine party rivalries. The Congress Party's primary battle is to protect the Constitution of India and relentlessly confront the discriminatory ideology that seeks to undermine it," Tharoor said. He said the Congress stood in defence of equality, justice and human dignity, adding that equality was a constitutional right.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day attacked the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the alleged 'purification' ritual conducted at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following Kharge's August 8 rally, calling it "another name for untouchability". "Only BJP and RSS members do this, and it is a crime. Under India's Constitution, this is a crime, a criminal activity. 'Purification' is actually just another name for untouchability. Untouchability was outlawed, yet BJP members practice it openly," Gandhi had said. "When they perform this purification, they are effectively saying that Dalits should not be touched, that Dalits are unclean, and this constitutes a crime under the Indian Constitution," Gandhi said.

The Haldwani controversy stems from a Congress rally held at Ramlila Maidan on August 8, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later performed a purification ritual at the venue. Kharge had also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the ritual was linked to his identity as a Dalit leader. He later called for strict legal action and demanded registration of a case under the Untouchability Act against those who conducted the ritual.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).