Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..

US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’

This Indian star went bankrupt, was under debt of Rs 90 crore, Dhirubhai Ambani offered him help, but.., businessman later said 'ye ladka gir gaya..'

DNA TV Show: What is 'I Love Muhammad' controversy?

Meet woman, buffalo herder in childhood, struggled hard to support family, attempted UPSC thrice, became IAS, is now...

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issues BIG statement on Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, says, 'Why Indian-diaspora...'

Abrar Ahmed vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Celebration war takes over Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match, videos go viral

Swiggy exists Rapido with Rs 24000000000 stake sale deal due to..., Rapido plans to expand and enter...

Donald Trump's address to the UN: What US President said in his hour-long speech | 10 key points

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Salim Khan galeech hai, Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap SLAMS superstar: 'Isko Jodhpur jail mein dalo'

'Salman Khan ko dauda-dauda ke maaro': Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..

Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames

US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’

US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issues BIG statement on Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, says, 'Why Indian-diaspora...'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday led a significant meeting between a US Congressional delegation and India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 11:30 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issues BIG statement on Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, says, 'Why Indian-diaspora...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday led a significant meeting between a US Congressional delegation and India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. He highlighted the surprising silence of the Indian-American diaspora on critical issues affecting India-US relations. During the meeting, a congresswoman shared that she hadn't received a single call from Indian-American voters urging policy changes, prompting Tharoor to urge the diaspora to be more vocal.

The meeting addressed concerns over H-1B visa hikes, 50% tariffs on Indian goods, and US sanctions on the Chabahar Port, with some US lawmakers criticising the Trump administration's decisions. The five-member delegation, all Democrats (four from California), expressed strong support for India-US partnership despite recent challenges like H-1B visa restrictions and trade tariffs.

Shashi Tharoor questions Indian-Diaspora's silence on US H-1B visa fee hike

Speaking with ANI, Tharoor stressed that if Indian-Americans care about their motherland, they must actively advocate for India's interests and pressure their political representatives. "I do want to stress that one of the points we raised was why the Indian-American diaspora has been so silent about all of this. One of the congresswomen said that not one phone call has come to her office from any Indian-American voter asking for her to support a change of policy, and this is something that is surprising and that I think we all need to reach out to the Indian-American population saying, if you care about the relationship with your motherland, then you also have to fight for it, speak for it and make more of an effort to press your political representatives to stand up for India. But the ones who came here are already friends of India, well disposed towards India and they have spoken very warmly and positively of the relationship...," Tharoor told ANI.

US Congressional delegation-India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs meeting

Shashi Tharoor noted that the visiting US lawmakers were already "friends of India," praising India's economic resilience and the contributions of its diaspora. He emphasised that American opinion, including Congress, remains committed to strengthening India-US relations. The meeting between a delegation of US Congresspersons and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs was led by Tharoor at Parliament House Annexe Extension Building.

"We had a very good visit from a US Congressional delegation which consisted of 5 members of the US House of Congress who happened all to be from the Democratic Party and four of them were from California, but they had tremendous interest in India. I think the most important message that came out from them was that a lot of American opinion, including in the US Congress, is very strongly committed to the Indian relationship, the strategic partnership, that India is valued and that they remain determined to strengthen that relationship despite the recent setbacks that we are all familiar with, the H1-B visa setback, the 50% tariff setback, the sanctions on the Chabahar Port and various other things which have made life a bit difficult in the Indo-US relationship currently...," Tharoor told ANI.

The committee also discussed India-Sri Lanka relations and future directions with Ministry of External Affairs representatives. As Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Tharoor played a pivotal role in facilitating the dialogue.

(with ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct one-hour session on Oct 21; check timings
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct one-hour session on Oct 21; check ti
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: B-town celebs shower love on parents-to-be
Delhi Traffic Alert: Restrictions in place for Navratre, Ramlila, Dussehra celebrations from Sept 22 to Oct 3, check key routes to avoid
Navratri 2025: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Ramlila, Dussehra
UK to remove visa fees? Keir Starmer's govt considers waiver amid Trump's H-1B shocker, check details
UK to remove visa fees? Starmer mulls waiver amid Trump's shocker
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE