Shashi Tharoor's BIG statement as BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election: 'Notable shift in...'

Shashi Tharoor, Congress party member of parliament (MP) from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, has welcomed the results of the Kerala local body elections, that were declared on Saturday. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), the 69-year-old called it a "day of amazing results," adding that the "mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through." He congratulated the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance for wins across many local bodies and also acknowledged the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

In his post, Tharoor wrote: "A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020." The four-time MP added: "I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation — a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape." Tharoor concluded the poll outcome showed the "beauty of democracy."

Counting of votes for the Kerala local body elections started on Saturday morning. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 50 of 101 seats in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram's municipal corporation, ending decades of rule by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) -- which currently holds power in the state. Overall, the Congress-led UDF dominated the state tally with leads in 7,869 wards. The LDF was ahead in 6,505 wards, while the NDA was leading in 1,426 wards.