Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

This Indian actress owns world's fifth largest diamond, not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha, Deepika

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Congress MP S Jothimani hospitalised days after alleging assault by Delhi Police

Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani was among the Congress leaders detained by the police following demonstrations against ED over summons to Rahul Gandhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Karur, S Jothimani was admitted to the RML Hospital in Delhi on Saturday. The development comes after the party leader from Tamil Nadu was allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police during the Congress protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The news of Jothimani being hospitalised was reported by news agency ANI based on info from the Office of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha. Earlier, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had shared a video of the MP who was allegedly beaten up.

 

 

The alleged manhandling of Jothimani and some other Congress leaders by the police was narrated by Chowdhury to LS Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. Some Congress MPs, including Jothimani, were alleged to have been dragged by the police.

It is claimed that her clothes “were torn”. Congress alleges Jothimani was forcibly taken away by the police while protesting outside the Congress office on Wednesday. She was among the party leaders detained on the day by the police following demonstrations.

READ | Agnipath protests: Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles

