Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19, Rahul Gandhi says ‘big loss’

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav passed away in Pune on Sunday (May 16). He died due to coronavirus-related complications. He was undergoing treatment at Jehangir Hospital in Pune. Reports claimed that the 46 years old Congress leader was diagnosed with a new viral infection which made his condition extremely critical. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22. Satav was on a ventilator in the hospital after his health deteriorated.

Expressing grief over Satav’s demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter, “Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief on Twitter, "Today I lost a friend who took the first steps of public life with me in the Youth Congress.”

निशब्द ! आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज... राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी। अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ! जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled Satav's demise on Twitter, “In Rajeev Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress & devoted to the people of India. I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him.”