Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes

Rahul Gandhi at Lal Chowk

In a significant development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today (January 29) unfurled the national flag at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk. The Gandhi scion reached Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra and unfurled the national flag amid tight security.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh were present at Lal Chowk when Rahul Gandhi unfurled the tricolor.

LIVE: National flag hoisting at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. #BharatJodoYatra https://t.co/m9aDgs8GXI — Congress (@INCIndia) January 29, 2023

After Lal Chowk, Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which had started from Kanyakumari, will travel to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of Srinagar.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed at 10 am from Pantha Chowk in Srinagar today. It is learned that BJY will halt at Sonwar Chowk for a brief break. Notably, today (January 29) is the last walking day of BJY.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a rally at SK Stadium on Monday. The Congress has invited leaders of 23 opposition political parties to attend the rally which will mark the conclusion of BJY. But, some reports claimed that only leaders of 12 opposition parties will attend the rally at Srinagar.

It may be recalled that Bharat Jodo Yatra had started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and it reached on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday after 145 days. During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi covered around 400km on foot.