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Rahul Gandhi speaks to students protesting in Jharkhand amid criticism over silence

The conversation took place on the 13th day of the ongoing students' protest at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi speaks to students protesting in Jharkhand amid criticism over silence
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 6) spoke to students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams. According to a report by India Today, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, listened to the demands of the protesters during a brief phone call. The conversation took place on the 13th day of the ongoing students' protest at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the state capital Ranchi.

Ravindra Paswan, who is leading the student agitation, said the call with Rahul Gandhi lasted around three minutes. The interaction was reportedly facilitated by Ranchi Metropolitan Congress president Kumar Raja. Paswan said Gandhi assured that the concerns of the students would be raised and that efforts would be made to address them. He told Gandhi that the Congress party should put pressure on its ally, the ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), to respond to the students' demands.

The phone call comes amid raging protests in Ranchi, where thousands of students have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and the working of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Among the demands of the protesters are cancellation of the JPSC exam, structural reforms in both the commissions, and an independent investigation. The conversation has taken place after Gandhi faced criticism for not commenting on the protests in Jharkhand even as he continued to attack the government over the recently-concluded students' protest in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi made his first public remarks on the protest in Jharkhand. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, the Congress leader said: "Every government, be it the central government, Jharkhand government or a Congress government, should listen to what students are saying and take action to change the education system." Gandhi has been attacking the government over the NEET paper leak scandal and other issues in the education system, while also launching a campaign called Chhatron Ki Goonj.

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