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Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over crackdown on CJP protest march: 'Govt pouncing on youth'

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called Modi the "most anti-youth prime minister in India's history." This marked the Congress leader's first reaction to Monday's protest march -- organised by the satirical group Cockroach Janta Party.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over crackdown on CJP protest march: 'Govt pouncing on youth'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police crackdown on protesters who held a march towards the Parliament earlier in the day. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called Modi the "most anti-youth prime minister in India's history." This marked the Congress leader's first reaction to Monday's protest march -- organised by the satirical group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- over the failures in the Indian education system.

In a post on social media, Gandhi wrote: "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history—so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of the failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan." He added: "152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education—they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free—and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government isn't just failing the youth—it's pouncing on them." Gandhi also posted a video message where he criticised the government's response to the protest.

The comments from Gandhi come after thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, as the police launched a crackdown on them. Security forces used batons, lathis, and teargas shells to contain the protesters, and also detained some of them. The protest march came after several weeks of a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar, as part of which protesters have demanded the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with CJP leaders and accepted a letter of demands from them. The demonstrators have demanded resignation or sacking of Pradhan, immediate release of the activist Sonam Wangchuk from a state-run hospital, and compensation of Rs 1 crore each for all NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide.

Nadda's appeal to protesters

After the meeting, Nadda said: "This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing." He added: "The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy."

CJP's ongoing protest

The CJP, backed by several student associations, has been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar for a month now. The group was also joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than three weeks. On Saturday, the Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters.

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