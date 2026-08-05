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Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over students' protest: 'Forcibly demanding apology of a 15-year-old girl'

Gandhi accused the Centre of trying to suppress democratic dissent. The comments come after a weekslong student agitation which was called off late last month.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over students' protest: 'Forcibly demanding apology of a 15-year-old girl'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government after meeting students who had participated in a massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over paper leaks and related issues. Interacting with young activists, Gandhi accused the Centre of trying to suppress democratic dissent. The comments come after a weekslong student agitation which was called off late last month.

"Forcing them first, sending goons to their house, forcibly demanding an apology of a 15-year-old girl and then accepting that apology is complete nonsense. We do not accept it. We want an education system that works, we want exam leaks to stop and we want the future of this country to be respected and protected," Gandhi said. The Congress leader hailed the resilience of the students who stood up for accountability, while criticising the heavy-handed response of the law enforcement.

"Complaining about the education system, which is a flawed system, a collapsing system, a useless system, is not a crime. If anything, the system needs to be changed; it needs to be corrected. That is all they were asking for. They were not doing violence, they were not being aggressive, they were not being nasty. They were beaten, assaulted and threatened," the Congress MP said.

Gandhi further alleged that the government lacked the courage to face questions directly, pointing to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "They are young people who are standing here, in front of India's press. But Amit Shah and the Prime Minister don't have the courage to stand here. The person who is responsible for this violence, the person who had the pellet gun fired into this young lady, is Amit Shah - the Home Minister of India. He does not have the decency to come to Parliament; he does not have the decency or the courage to comment on what has happened," Gandhi said. "There are only two possibilities: One, he did not know that this violence was being carried out on the children, in which case he is incompetent. Two, he ordered the shooting of the pellet gun and the violence on these children. It means he is culpable. Either way, he is responsible," he added.

Gandhi's comments come after massive student protests were held in Delhi and several other cities over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues in the education system. The stir took a violent turn as the police and protesters clashed during a march towards the Parliament on July 20. Dozens of demonstrators and police personnel were injured in the clashes. Police used lathis and teargas on protesters, with reports also suggesting the use of pellet guns. The agitation was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as union education minister and the government agreed to all demands of the protesters.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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