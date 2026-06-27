Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over birthday wishes to Dharmendra Pradhan: 'Govt that refuses to learn'

Gandhi said that each name on the list of the deceased NEET aspirants represents a child with dreams, a family, and a future that was "destroyed by a broken system."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his birthday greetings to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking whether he had thought about deceased NEET aspirants while extending the wishes. Gandhi said that each name on the list of the deceased NEET aspirants represents a child with dreams, a family, and a future that was "destroyed by a broken system."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, wrote: "Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future - all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability. Remember these students. Every one of them. When PM Modi praised Dharmendra Pradhan ji on his birthday, did he even spare a thought for these children?" his post read.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera targeted Dharmendra Pradhan by replying to PM Modi's birthday wishes on X with a post listing the names of several deceased NEET aspirants. In his post, PM Modi had written: "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Responding to the prime minister's post, Pawan Khera wrote: "Dear Dharmendra Uncle, Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn't even reach half your age." Khera added in the post the names of several NEET-UG aspirants who died by alleged suicide across the country after the medical entrance exam for this year was cancelled and rescheduled over a paper leak scandal. The NEET-UG 2026 retest was conducted on Sunday (June 21).