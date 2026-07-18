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Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over Sonam Wangchuk's removal from Jantar Mantar: 'No amount of force can deter students'

In a post on social media, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of suppressing peaceful protests. "The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa," he wrote on X.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over Sonam Wangchuk's removal from Jantar Mantar: 'No amount of force can deter students'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the central government over the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In a post on social media, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of suppressing peaceful protests. "The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa," he wrote on X.

In his X post, Gandhi said: "The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong." The Congress leader added: "Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues."

Earlier in the day, officials of the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk, a 59-year-old educator and activist, to the Safdarjung Hospital citing health grounds. The police said that the shifting was done in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions, which had asked the authorities to ensure Wangchuk received proper medical care. "As per high court orders and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the high court orders, the protestors tried to create an obstruction, during which a slight commotion ensued. However, police kept maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The protests at Jantar Mantar are taking place under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- an outfit that began as an online satirical campaign. CJP and its supporters have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues concerning the Indian education system. On Saturday, the CJP rejected the police's claims, saying there was no significant deterioration in Wangchuk's health condition on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. The group has accused the government of trying to suppress the protest movement.

Wangchuk's wife speaks up

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has said the activist is continuing his hunger strike and asserted that a planned protest march to the Parliament on Monday (July 20) would go ahead irrespective of his condition. "Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it," Angmo said.

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