FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Questions cannot be silenced by batons'

Rahul slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Firing with AK-47'

Helly Shah on taking comedy with Chumbak, admits she was shivering on sets for THIS reason: 'I always get...'

Helly Shah on taking comedy with Chumbak, admits she was shivering on sets

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Questions cannot be silenced by batons'

Tensions escalated in Patna on Tuesday as police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards the Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence, demanding cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Questions cannot be silenced by batons'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed students protesting over alleged irregularities in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations, saying that "questions cannot be silenced by batons" and demanding accountability from the state government. Tensions escalated in Patna on Tuesday as police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest, demanding the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The question posed by students in Bihar is straightforward: Why are there irregularities in recruitment exams? Why is there no action regarding allegations of paper leaks? And for how long will the future of the youth be toyed with?" Gandhi said the controversy surrounding BPSC examinations was not new, adding that students had been raising concerns over the recruitment process, exam patterns, delays and lack of transparency for a long time. "Instead of providing answers, what is the government doing? It is using batons and water cannons. It is detaining students. In Siwan, there were even reports of AK-47s being fired at protesters," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the issue was not only about police action but also about the approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government towards students' concerns. "This is not merely a question of police action; it is a question of the mindset of the BJP government. Lacking answers, the government is using the police as a tool to evade accountability," Gandhi said. He further added, "The BJP government must understand this: questions cannot be silenced by batons. One cannot snatch away someone's future through intimidation. The students of Bihar will continue to ask questions. And now, they demand not just answers, but accountability."

The BPSC examination controversy has triggered protests by students in Bihar. The students staged the demonstration demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination over alleged irregularities. The agitation focused heavily on the proposed Teacher Recruitment Examination - Fourth Phase (TRE-4), with students objecting to the proposal of conducting the TRE-4 exams in two phases across the state while demanding the immediate release of the official TRE-4 advertisement.

The Opposition slammed the State government as Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, requesting immediate administrative engagement and a resolution without ignoring the students' concerns.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba
Joe Root’s father backs England batter to chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record
Joe Root’s father backs England batter to chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time
Nepal Flash Flood: 55 killed, 133 Indians among nearly 400 missing; IAF on standby, all 36 Gandak Gates opened
Nepal Flash Flood: 55 killed, 133 Indians among nearly 400 missing
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Questions cannot be silenced by batons'
Rahul slams BJP govt over Bihar students' protest: 'Firing with AK-47'
Helly Shah on taking comedy with Chumbak, admits she was shivering on sets for THIS reason: 'I always get...'
Helly Shah on taking comedy with Chumbak, admits she was shivering on sets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement